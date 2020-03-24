Freddie L. Hensley, age 90, of Galax, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville, Virginia. Freddie was born on December 14, 1929, in Scott County, Virginia, to William H. Hensley and Mina Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Madeline Lunsford and a brother, Bates Hensley, both of Hiltons, Virginia. He graduated from Hilton High School, Hiltons, Virginia in 1948. Freddie was a trooper with the Virginia State Police for 35 years and served in Galax, Grayson and Carroll Counties all those years. He was well known for the "trooper with the pipe". He was a friend to all and served in his job very well. He was a member of the Galax Moose Lodge and the Galax Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his wife Margaret B. Hensley of Galax, Virginia, daughter and son-in-law Melanie H. and Michael Barbarian of Virginia Beach, Virginia, son and daughter-in-law Terry and Debbie Hensley of Galax, Virginia, two grandchildren Jordan Hensley and Savanna Barbarian, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Booher Cemetery in Bristol, Virginia, with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made to the Booher Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Hensley, 3047 Gate City Highway, Bristol, VA 24202. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com Due to CDC Recommendations, the service will be for the immediate family only if possible.

Service information

Mar 25
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
2:00PM
Booher's Chapel Cemetery
6554 Boozy Creek Road
Bristol, VA 24202
