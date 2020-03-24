Freddie L. Hensley, age 90, of Galax, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville, Virginia. Freddie was born on December 14, 1929, in Scott County, Virginia, to William H. Hensley and Mina Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Madeline Lunsford and a brother, Bates Hensley, both of Hiltons, Virginia. He graduated from Hilton High School, Hiltons, Virginia in 1948. Freddie was a trooper with the Virginia State Police for 35 years and served in Galax, Grayson and Carroll Counties all those years. He was well known for the "trooper with the pipe". He was a friend to all and served in his job very well. He was a member of the Galax Moose Lodge and the Galax Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his wife Margaret B. Hensley of Galax, Virginia, daughter and son-in-law Melanie H. and Michael Barbarian of Virginia Beach, Virginia, son and daughter-in-law Terry and Debbie Hensley of Galax, Virginia, two grandchildren Jordan Hensley and Savanna Barbarian, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Booher Cemetery in Bristol, Virginia, with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made to the Booher Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Hensley, 3047 Gate City Highway, Bristol, VA 24202. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com Due to CDC Recommendations, the service will be for the immediate family only if possible.
Service information
2:00PM
6554 Boozy Creek Road
Bristol, VA 24202
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389