Henry, Barbara Blackburn

Barbara Blackburn Henry, 81, Blountville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Perry and Peggy Blackburn. Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 59 years, E.B.; two daughters, Susan Henry, Sara Overbay (Paul); one son, Richard Henry (Alicia); and five grandchildren, Hank Overbay, Tate Overbay, Ella Overbay, Tucker Henry, and Lydia Henry. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with the service immediately following at Blountville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blountville United Methodist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Henry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments