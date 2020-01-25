MEADOWVIEW, Va. Teresa Denise Henegar, 55, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Teresa lived her entire life in Washington County, Va. She was born to the late Kenneth and Joyce Fields. Teresa is survived by her husband of nearly twenty-nine years, Mike Henegar. She is also survived by her children, Michael "Keith" Henegar, and Lindsey Henegar Taylor and husband, Stacey Taylor Jr.; one grandson, Michael "Isaac" Henegar. Teresa loved her family very much and her love for her grandson was beyond words. Teresa is also survived by two brothers, Kenny Fields and wife, Jennifer and Dwayne Fields and wife, Regina; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also had many special friends including, Charlene Jessee, Linda McCracken, and the entire congregation at Florence Union Church, and a special neighbor; Mrs. Edna Barrett. Teresa's best friend though was the Lord Jesus Christ in whom she trusted. The funeral service will be conducted Monday, January 27, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor Brian Rasnake and Paul Price officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tyler Henegar, Austin Guinn, Ricky Worley, Jeff Cahill, Charles Clifton, and Dean Murray. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Taylor, Jonathan Henegar, James Henegar, Tony Henegar, Mark Read, and James Keesee. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for service on Monday in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. The family will also receive family and friends at the home of Teresa's mother-in-law, Emma Henegar following the service. The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Teresa Denise Henegar is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
