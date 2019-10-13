GLADE SPRING, Va. Carlous Mckee Henderson, age 88, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was a member of the Old Glade Spring Presbyterian Church. Carlous was a veteran who served in the United States Air Force. He retired from U.S. Gypsum where he worked for 42 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Cora Henderson; his wife of 62 years of marriage, Elizabeth Sweat Henderson; his son, Carlous McKee Henderson Jr.; six brothers, Clarence Henderson, Claude Henderson, Woodrow Henderson, K.B. Henderson, Thomas Henderson, Grover "Doonie" Henderson; and two sisters, Nancy Duff and Chloy Boardwine. He is survived by his son, John Henderson and wife, Lynn, of Glade Spring, Va.; his brother, Arthur "Bossy" Henderson of Bristol, Va.; his sister, Nadine Holmes of Duncan, S.C.; granddaughter, Shannon Henderson; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dog, Jack. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Bird and the Rev. Dean Hawkins officiating. The burial will be following in the Mount Rose Cemetery with Military Rites held by the Marion V.F.W. Post 4667 and also the United States Air Force Honor Guard. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home. The family will also be receiving friends at their home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carlous McKee Henderson Sr. family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Corn maze in shape of U.S. opens in Bristol
-
NASCAR: Former driver Eric McClure on the road to recovery after serious health issues
-
Former Sullivan County jail inmate suggests alternatives to overcrowding
-
Bristol couple recounts 'hopelessness' of addiction, journey to recovery
-
Friday Night High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389