Henderson, Sarah Bingham

ABINGDON, Va. Sarah Bingham Henderson, 82, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on July 2, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1937, to Frank and Lura Bingham in Cove Creek, N.C. She was one of 11 children. She graduated from Meadowview High School in Meadowview, Va. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Abingdon, Va. Sarah enjoyed her retirement, talking to her friends, reading, gardening and attending senior events at the Senior Center in Hayter's Gap Virginia. Most people who knew Sarah remember her love of colorful and funny hats. She loved to laugh, make others laugh and she always enjoyed a good joke. Sarah was preceded in death by her brothers, Gordon, Jack, Tom, Richard, and Jimmy Bingham; sister, Ruby Walters; and her great-grandson, Brandon Henderson. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Henderson of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Paige Bordwine and husband, Mark, of Christiansburg, Va.; two sons, Shawn Henderson of Abingdon, Va., and Darian Henderson of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Casey Henderson, Miles Bordwine, and Hope Bordwine; great-grandchildren, Brayden Henderson and Everleigh Henderson; four sisters, Mary Anne Eldreth of Bluff City, Tenn., Dorothy Sue Hagy of Cutler Bay, Fla., Jane Moser of Rolla, Mo., and Julia Davis of Williamsburg, Va. A graveside service for the family was held on July 4, 2020, at Mountain View Baptist Church cemetery in Abingdon, Va. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Hayter's Gap Senior Club, c/o Norma Taylor, 28409 North Fork River Road, Saltville, VA 24370. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuenralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Henderson family.
