CHILHOWIE, Va. Eva A. Jones Warren Henderson, age 83, entered into her Heavenly Home on Monday May 4, 2020. Eva was born in Iroquois, W.Va. on November 5, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey & Mary Teaters Jones; husband, Ernest L. Henderson; son, Curtis D. Warren; brother, Gene Jones; and nephew, Mike Ryals. Eva enjoyed attending Chilhowie Senior Citizens and playing Bingo. She enjoyed playing bingo so much she earned the nickname "Bingo Queen". She will always be remembered as being dedicated to her family, and passion to watch her westerns and eat her snacks. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Ward and husband, Steve, of Marion; son, Joe Allen Warren of Chilhowie; granddaughter, Debbie Mullins of Marion; grandson whom she always considered like a son, Johnny Creasy of Marion; great-granddaughters who she was so proud of Ashlyn Sheets and Rachel Sheets, of Marion; sister, Betty Jones Ryals and husband, Ernie, of Orlando, Fla.; brother, William Jones and wife, Ruth, of Billings, Mont.; daughter-in-law, Diane Warren of Chilhowie; niece, Nancy Jones; nephews, David Ryals and Wesley Jones; step grandchildren, Trish Molinary, Melanie Teaters, Melissa Lawson, and Brian Edmisten; her beloved fur baby, Annabelle; many step great grandchildren, and special friends Terry Vaughn, Hernda Peacock, Louise Teaters, Charlotte Hutton, Willy Blackburn, Morgan Pennington, and Brianna Edmisten. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Grosses Creek Church Cemetery with Pastor George Jessee and Pastor Steve Hutton officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Private visitation will be held for the family at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Henderson family.
