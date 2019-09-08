Daphne Jane Henderson Arnold, 90, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at the First Christian Church, in Bristol, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Monday at the church with Pastor Herb Peak, Pastor John Thrasher and Pastor Jeremy Burden officiating. Committal services and interment will follow the service at Elizabeth Cemetery, in Saltville, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Family and friends may also visit the homes of the daughter and son anytime on Saturday or Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to First Christian Church-Cummins Center, 311 Spencer St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Arnold and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments