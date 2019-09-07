Daphne Jane Henderson Arnold, 90, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Saltville, Va., on June 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Henry and Roxie Mitchell Henderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Arnold Jr.; sister, "Sis" Henderson; and two brothers, Ed Henderson and Tom Henderson. Daphne was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an active member of First Christian Church, Bristol, Va., where she had once served as a Deaconess. Daphne is survived by her daughter, Beverly Hayes and husband, Eddie, of Bristol, Va.; son, Mick Arnold and wife, Wilma, of Bristol, Va.; grandson, Mickey Arnold Jr., of Bristol, Va.; great-grandson, Aaron Arnold of Bristol, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at the First Christian Church, in Bristol, Va. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Monday at the church with Pastor Herb Peak, Pastor John Thrasher and Pastor Jeremy Burden officiating. Committal services and interment will follow the service at Elizabeth Cemetery, in Saltville, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Family and friends may also visit the homes of the daughter and son anytime on Saturday or Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to First Christian Church-Cummins Center, 311 Spencer St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs.Arnold and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
