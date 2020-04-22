Thomas R. Hembree, age 69, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Naples Community Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Wilma Carter Hembree and Robert "Bob" Hembree of Rockwood, Tennessee. Tom spent his career working in the grocery industry, most notably for K-VA-T Food Stores and Food City. He accomplished many achievements during his career, a highlight being named 2002 Grocer of the Year by the Tennessee Grocers Association. Tom was known as a kind and easy-going man. Those who worked with him viewed him as fair and honest in his dealings. His family knew him as loving and steadfast. He was an avid world traveler, having the pleasure to visit six continents during his lifetime. He was a lover of VOLS football, golf, and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed the tranquility of the outdoors and loved living near the water. Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Smith Hembree. He is survived by his son, Drew Hembree and wife Ashley of Abingdon; daughter, Melanie Hembree Penner and husband Mitchell of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Addison Renee Hembree and Jack Andrew Hembree; a nephew and several nieces. A private funeral ceremony and entombment will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Because of the pandemic, attendance is limited to direct family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online at www.tgefonline.org/memorials or via mail to Tom Hembree Memorial Fund, c/o Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation, 1838 Elm Hill Pike, Suite 136, Nashville, TN 37210. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralervice.com. Mr. Hembree and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Most Popular
-
Stimulus Checks: 3 Things Social Security Beneficiaries Need to Know
-
3 Reasons Your Stimulus Payment May Be Delayed
-
Bites of Bristol: Ballpark Corner Market offering its classic dogs for takeout during pandemic
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Robins, Janice Lynn Long
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.