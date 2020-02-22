Harry J. Heltzel, age 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John Markel officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Military rites conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be John Hobbs, Adam Wilson, Bill Bish, Terry Shell, Charlie Bill Heltzel and Billy Upchurch. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the funeral home with a Masonic Service conducted by the York Lodge #12 at 6 p.m. Memorials may be sent to York Lodge, #12, 14461 Peaceful Valley Rd., Abingdon, VA 24210, Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church, 3012 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA 24202, or gofundme.com/f/motherdaughter-restoration-project, a project of Harry's wife. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Heltzel family.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN 37620
2:00PM
3012 Lee Highway
Bristol, VA 24202