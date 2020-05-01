MEADOWVIEW, Va. Mary Kathleen Helton, age 73, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 18, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Donald Crum and the late Florence Chalk Crum. She attended Meadow Spring Community Church in Meadowview, Va. and enjoyed different kinds of crafts, playing bingo, and loved Elvis. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Helton; one infant child; brothers, Donald Crum Jr. and Charles Crum; sisters, Donna Burton, Cora Bitzer, and Marion Shirley; and long-time friend, Linda Mann. Mary Kathleen Helton is survived by her sons, William Helton, Jeffrey Helton and wife, Karen, and Jason Helton all of Meadowview; daughter, Brenda Rogers and husband, Steven of Winchester, Va.; brothers, Raymond Crum and wife, Rachel of Baltimore, Maryland, and Harry Shirley Jr. and wife, Tammy of Winchester, Va.; sister, Barbara Shirley of Capon Bridge, West Virginia; grandchildren, Ricky Wallace Jr. and wife, Amanda Dysart, Travis Flanagan and wife, Lyndsay, Katelyn Townsend and husband, Seth, and Virgie Allison and husband, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Colton Allison, Jace Wallace, and Micah Townsend; and her friends the Holmes family also survive. A private graveside service will be conducted in Knollkreg Memorial Park, Abingdon, Va. with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA, is serving the family of Mary Kathleen Helton.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
FOOTBALL: Heath Miller now enjoying life in retirement
-
Anderson, Cara Everett
-
Sullivan County businesses reopen in fits and starts
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.