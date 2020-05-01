MEADOWVIEW, Va. Mary Kathleen Helton, age 73, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 18, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Donald Crum and the late Florence Chalk Crum. She attended Meadow Spring Community Church in Meadowview, Va. and enjoyed different kinds of crafts, playing bingo, and loved Elvis. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Helton; one infant child; brothers, Donald Crum Jr. and Charles Crum; sisters, Donna Burton, Cora Bitzer, and Marion Shirley; and long-time friend, Linda Mann. Mary Kathleen Helton is survived by her sons, William Helton, Jeffrey Helton and wife, Karen, and Jason Helton all of Meadowview; daughter, Brenda Rogers and husband, Steven of Winchester, Va.; brothers, Raymond Crum and wife, Rachel of Baltimore, Maryland, and Harry Shirley Jr. and wife, Tammy of Winchester, Va.; sister, Barbara Shirley of Capon Bridge, West Virginia; grandchildren, Ricky Wallace Jr. and wife, Amanda Dysart, Travis Flanagan and wife, Lyndsay, Katelyn Townsend and husband, Seth, and Virgie Allison and husband, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Colton Allison, Jace Wallace, and Micah Townsend; and her friends the Holmes family also survive. A private graveside service will be conducted in Knollkreg Memorial Park, Abingdon, Va. with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA, is serving the family of Mary Kathleen Helton.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Helton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries