MEADOWVIEW, Va. James Adam Helton, 40, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his residence in Meadowview, Va. surrounded by his loving family. His last wish was to have all his friends who he rode with ride their bikes to the service for one last ride. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Gathering Place in Abingdon, Va. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Camper officiating. A committal service will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Shannon Smith officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews and Pete Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan and Emmanuel Helton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Helton family.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Three years later: Virginia man spends $1,000 to deliver 300,000 pennies to Lebanon DMV
-
Bristol casino developer challenges some JLARC report findings
-
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians proposes casino in Washington County, Va.
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Rick Mullins steps down as Ridgeview's head coach
-
BVU reports power outages in Bristol, Washington County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.