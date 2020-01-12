MEADOWVIEW, Va. James Adam Helton, 40, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his residence in Meadowview, Va. surrounded by his loving family. His last wish was to have all his friends who he rode with ride their bikes to the service for one last ride. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Gathering Place in Abingdon, Va. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Camper officiating. A committal service will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Shannon Smith officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews and Pete Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan and Emmanuel Helton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Helton family.

To plant a tree in memory of James Helton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

