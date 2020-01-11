MEADOWVIEW, Va. James Adam Helton, 40, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his residence in Meadowview, Va. surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Helton was born August 10, 1979, to Roger and Linda Wheeler Helton in Abingdon, Va. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors but most of all riding his motorcycle. He is preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Lula Wheeler; paternal grandparents, Emmitt and Helen Helton. Survivors include wife, Wanda Helton; one son, Tyler Helton; one daughter who he adored and loved dearly, Makenize Helton; two sisters, Sharon Doss and husband, Buford, who Mr. Helton loved dearly, and Helen Davis; special niece, Nicole Sonner; and also, several nephews. A special thank you to his friend, Jody Smith for being such a wonderful friend, the cancer center at Abingdon and Kathy who took care of him, Ballad Health Hospice, and all of his co-workers at Shearer's Foods. His last wish was to have all his friends who he rode with ride their bikes to the service for one last ride. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Gathering Place in Abingdon, Va. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Camper officiating. A committal service will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Shannon Smith officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews and Pete Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan and Emmanuel Helton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Helton family.

