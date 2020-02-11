Mr. Billy D. Helton, age 68, of Rosedale, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February10, 2020, at his home. Born September 6, 1951 in Richlands, Virginia, he was a son of the late Ernest and Ruby Pauline Arwood Helton. A lifelong resident of the area, he was 1972 graduate of Garden High School. A retired coal miner of thirty-nine 1/2 years, he had formerly been employed by Consol Coal Company. He had a passion of serving the Lord and attended the Free Christian Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Helton and Jimmy Helton; and one sister, Mary Ann Helton. Survivors include his loving wife of forty-six years, Anita Helton of the home; two sons, Mark Helton of the home and Matt Helton and wife, Melena of Rosedale; two grandchildren, Meagan Nicole Helton, and Emilee Kaylin Blankenship and boyfriend, Cheyenne Cordle; special friend, Henry Dobson; four sisters, Sue McGlothlin, Carol Cook and husband, Doug, Darlene Dye and husband, Tim, and Charlene Farmer and husband, Donnie; three brothers, Willard Helton and wife, Patty, Ralph Helton and wife, Sissy, and Ricky Helton and wife, Jeannie; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with the Rev. Edward Tiller and the Rev. Mike McGlothlin officiating. Interment will follow in Ketron Memorial Gardens at Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Cheyenne Cordle, Jamey Dye, Darrell Cantrell, Henry Dobson, Keith White, Stacy White, Gerald Dye, Adam Brown, and Ronnie Cook. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, where an evening song service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
