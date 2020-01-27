Barbara J. Helton, 91, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, in the Rehab Center and Memory Care, Bristol, Va., following a brief illness. She was born on August 23, 1928, a daughter of the late Rev. Carl and Neomi Quesinberry Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Thomas B. Helton; and one sister, Margaret Anne Frady. Barbara was a 1946 graduate of Virginia High School Bristol, Va. She was an employee of Belk of Bristol and Abingdon. Barbara was a member of Grace Baptist Church for over 75 years. Barbara is survived by one son, Thomas B. Helton, III and wife, Debbie; daughter, Carol Stewart and husband, Barry; grandsons, Brad Helton and wife, Tara and Lance Helton and wife, Shelly; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Haley, Zachary, and Destinee; great great-grandson Dawson; sister-in-law, Geri Helton; special friend, Patricia Helton; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special Thank You to Dr. Brett Odum for all the love and care shown to Barbara during her illness. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum, Bristol, Va., with the Rev. Steve Playl officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1212 Rhode Island Ave. Bristol, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Helton and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Phone: (276) 669-6141.