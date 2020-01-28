Barbara J. Helton Barbara J. Helton, 91, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Rehab Center and Memory Care, Bristol, Va. following a brief illness. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum, Bristol, Va. with the Rev. Dennis Burnette and the Rev. Steve Playl officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1212 Rhode Island Ave., Bristol, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Helton and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Phone, (276) 669-6141.