John Paul Hefner, age 72, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Clinch Valley Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Coast Guard from which he retired after 22 years of service as an electronics technician. John also retired after 20 years from Line Power in Bristol, Va. He was born to the late Charley Roy Hefner and Lalah Claudine Forbes Hefner in Bluefield, W.Va. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty Ruth Miller Hefner; two sons, Brian Scott Hefner, Sr. and wife, Susan, of Lebanon, Va. and Christopher John Hefner and wife, Tamara, of Greenville, S.C.; daughter, Susan Leigh Hefner Johnson of Richlands, Va.; two brothers, Bobby Hefner and wife, Linda, of Hubert, N.C. and Charles Ray Hefner and wife, Barbara, of Memphis, Tenn.; sister, Ellen Kay Ellis of Abingdon, Va.; five grandchildren, Brian Scott Hefner, Jr., Chase P. Johnson, Bryona N. Johnson, Hayleigh M. Johnson, and Meadow A. Knapp; and six great grandchildren. A private cryptside service will be held at the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Rd., Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of John Paul Hefner is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
