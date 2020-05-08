Heffinger, Pauline McCamy

Pauline McCamy Heffinger, age 98, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, following a brief illness. She enjoyed a lengthy career in food service at Emory & Henry College and King College. Pauline was an accomplished lifelong artist who was skilled at several mediums. She was active in the quilting group at St. James Lutheran Church. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Douglas Gale Heffinger, Sr. She is survived by two sons, Douglas G. Heffinger Jr. and wife, Debby, of Abingdon, Va., and Thomas Edward Heffinger of Chilhowie, Va.; daughter, Sarah B. Heffinger of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Elizabeth Bandy of Newport, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Kyle Heffinger and Nan, Kelly Heffinger, Joshua D. Heffinger, and T.J. Heffinger and wife, Amanda; and four great grandchildren, Lucy Heffinger, Ashton Bailey, Lane Heffinger, and Morgan Heffinger. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Valley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Pauline McCamy Heffinger is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
