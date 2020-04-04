GLADE SPRING, Va. Laura Belle Heath, age 86, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Everett Lee Hicks and the late Maude Adaline Puckett Hicks. Laura was a proud graduate of R.B. Worthy High School and was a member of Chilhowie Baptist Church. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, John Heath and eight siblings. Laura is survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great nephews. Out of respect for the health of others during this pandemic, burial will be private in Mount Rose Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a charity of your choice to help those in need due to the Coronavirus. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Laura Belle Heath is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

