Heath II, Ernest "Ernie"

Ernest "Ernie" Heath II, age 50, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Ernie was born April 2, 1970 to Ernest Heath and the late Katherine Neal Heath. In addition to his mother, Ernie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernie and Gladys Heath, Ben and Fannie Neal; and a very special cousin, Randy Heath. Ernie is survived by his father, Ernest Heath; two sisters, Annette Singleton, Michelle Norris; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides. A private graveside service was conducted in Rush Creek Cemetery.

