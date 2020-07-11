CHILIHOWIE, Va., Dixie Sparks Heath, age 85, passed away on Friday,July 10, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va., with her family by her side. She was born in Tazewell, Va., to the late John Irving Sparks and Creasey Rasnake Sparks and was preceded in death by her husband Ernest R. Heath; her sisters Sadie Sykes, Betty Sue Asbury, Vada Brooks; brother Dallas Sparks ; daughter in law Deborah Heath. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Larry Heath & fianc�e Lisa Walls, Chilhowie, Va.; one daughter, Linda Keene and husband, Mike, Marion, Va.; four grandchildren; Travis Heath and wife, Jennifer, Amber Wiley and husband, Stephen, Lara Smith and husband, Jason, Justin Keene and wife, Hannah; great-grandchildren, Caragan Heath,Madelyn Heath, Claire Wiley, Emma Wiley, Eleanor Keene, Mabel Keene; sister, Sarah Taylor and husband, Jack of Norfolk, Va.; brothers, Jonah P. Sparks of Tazewell, Va., Billy "B.I." Sparks and wife, Connie of Abingdon, Va. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Mt. Olivett Cemetery with Pastor David Gary officiating. A private family viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with the funeral procession leaving at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Association act.alz.org or to St. Jude Children's Hospital at stjude.org. Due to current public health conditions, face mask are recommended Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Heath family.
