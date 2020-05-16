BRISTOL, Va. Carl Franklin Hearl was born on April 7, 1943, in Abingdon, Va., to Thelma Hearl and Charlie Hearl and died on May 14, 2020. He served in the United States Army and retired from Eastman Chemical Company before owning a real estate and auction company. Carl was preceded in death by two sisters, Freda Morseberger and Nellie Murray. Carl is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anne Norris Hearl; daughter, Dr. Carla (Stephen) Morton; son, Jeff Hearl; grandsons, Collin and Ben Morton; granddaughter, Jaden Church-Hearl; sister, Lillian Burke; brother, Charles Hearl; special niece, Linda Leonard; special nephew, Cody Lee; special friend, Roy Depriest; and several other nieces and nephews. Because of the current health crisis, no public funeral services will be held, but the family asks that everyone remember this unique person in your own special way. Condolences may be expressed online at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Hearl.

