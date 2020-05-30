Hayter, Nelson Lee

MEADOWVIEW, Va. Nelson Lee Hayter, age 81, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Nelson was born in Holston, Va. and spent most of his life in the area. He worked in auto repair for many years. However, he started a second career as a driver for Northgate Pharmacy. He endeared many of the customers by tending to their needs not offered by the pharmacy; like arranging for grass to be cut or taking customers to the grocery store. Nelson was a giver and enjoyed volunteering at the Carter Family Fold. His family often noticed his dirty hands that were evidence that he worked hard to care for them. Nelson loved his family and had pet nicknames for each of them. And, after working and caring for his family, he loved to dance. Nelson was predeceased by his wife, Darlene Bateman Hayter; parents, Edmund and Ada Hayter; brothers, Jimmy and Junior Hayter; sister, Betty Ferguson. He is survived by his sons, Randall Hayter and wife, Tamara of Ashburn, Va., and Tony Hayter and wife, Natalie of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Susie Gobble of Meadowview, Va.; brothers, Carl Hayter of Bristol, Va. and R.C. Hayter of Abingdon; sisters, Peggy Salyer of Abingdon, Bonnie Woods of Abingdon, Patsy Robinson of Bristol, Tenn., and Jeannie Kestner of Abingdon; grandchildren, Kristen, Sarah, and James Hayter. Nelson is also survived by his fur buddy, Tank. The family would like to express heart-felt thanks for the Staff at Johnston Memorial Hospital for the love and care given Nelson during his illness. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Interment will follow in the Poor Valley Log Church Cemetery, Mendota, Va. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the funeral home. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Those wishing to express sympathy or order "Hugs from Home" online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Nelson Lee Hayter is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276-623-2700).
Service information
Jun 1
Visitation
Monday, June 1, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 2
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
