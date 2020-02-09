Hayter, Ernestine Booth

Ernestine Booth Hayter ABINGDON, Va. Ernestine Booth Hayter, age 99, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Grace Health Care Center. She was born in Washington County, Va., to the late Joel Booth and Virginia Maiden Booth. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joy Hayter of 78 years; and two brothers, Lowry Booth and Edward Booth. Ernestine had lived in Washington County, Va., her entire life and was a lifelong member of Mountain View Baptist Church. She was known for her telephone and food ministry. Survivors include her son, Freddie Hayter and wife, Wanda, of Bristol, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Ricky Hayter and wife, Tammi, and Karen Moss; two great-grandchildren, Morgan Parris and husband, Jake, and Miles Hayter; one great-great-grandchild, Declan Wesley Parris; two nieces, Judy Lawson and Evelyn Gibson; one nephew, Sutton Booth; numerous cousins and many special friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Dale Myers, the Rev. Paul Price and the Rev. Sherrell Dunn officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jim Reynolds, Bob Alexander, Mike Crenshaw, Bob Braudenburg, Fred Bellamy, Tim Booth, Ronnie Webb, Chuck Porter, George Hockett, Dave Ayers, Larry Hayter and Ricky Hayter. Honorary pallbearers will be her friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Andrew Hockett, 27534 Old Saltworks Rd., Meadowview, VA 24361. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Hayter.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernestine Hayter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments