Hayes, Reeble Powers

WISE, Va. On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, God welcomed another angel, Reeble Powers Hayes into Heaven. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 97. Born in Clintwood, VA., and lived in Pound and Wise after she was married. She was a member of Bethel Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Reeble was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was devoted to caring for family, extended family, friends and neighbors. She made quilt tops and hand quilted them for years, sharing them with family, friends and the needy. She would hear of someone losing their home due to a fire or other disaster and was always ready to deliver a quilt and more. She thought she was slow finishing a quilt although she would complete hand quilting a king size by herself in a month or less, in addition to, cooking, cleaning, doctor appointments and attending church. In later years when she was unable to hand quilt without pain, she still cut quilt pieces, made quilt tops and had them machine quilted as long as she was able. As she became more tired and napped in her chair, it was suggested that she lie down for naps. Her reply (in her 90s), "Mommy always said if you take a nap during the day you're lazy". She was preceded in death by her husband, Riley Ambrose Hayes; daughter, Glenda Swindall McMurray; son-in-law, Faron Dale Rogers; her parents, Hiram Breckenridge (Brack) and Barbara Mullins Powers; three sisters and six brothers. Surviving are a son, Jerry Bruce Hayes and wife, Carol, of Wise; daughters, Karen Lenora Hawkins and husband, Jim, of Wise, Ramona Rogers Mullins and husband, Chuck, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Gloria Lynn Jordan and husband, Dan of Denton, Texas; grandchildren, Michelle Swindall Sisson and Evan, Brandi McMurray Lawson and David, Leah Jordan Tiensvold and Brian, Jason Ryan Hayes and Nikki, JoAnna Hayes, Dustin Blake Hawkins and Ian Allan, Gretchen Sunshine Rogers and Al Triana, and Scott Garrett Rogers and Breanne; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Aiden Rogers, Mia and Amanda Lawson, Sophia and Isabella Sisson, and Emma, Clara and Judah Hayes; sister, Norma Large; her caregivers, Charlotte Adkins, Judy Mullins, Abbie Mullins and Melinda Colley, special Thanks to these wonderful caring ladies; and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks also to Dr. David Sheppard, Diana, and their staff for their amazing care over the years and to the First Choice Home Health staff for their special care. Funeral services for Reeble Powers Hayes will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Va., with the Rev. Randy Sturgill officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Va. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home, 1621 Norton Road SW, Wise, VA 24293, is in charge of arrangements.
