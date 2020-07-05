Hayes Blevins, Anna Jane

CHILHOWIE, Va. Anna Jane Hayes Blevins, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home in Chilhowie, Va Anna was born in Chilhowie, Va., to the late Millard and Florence Wyatt Hayes. He was also predeceased by his brother, Willard Hayes; and son, Steve Blevins. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bobby Joe Blevins; three children, Alan Blevins, Stanley Blevins and wife, Mary, and Cody Blevins; granddaughter, Amanda Burke; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brady, and Grayson Burke; brother, Bill Wyatt and wife Shirley; step grandchildren Timothy Stoots and wife, Shawna, and Savannah Stoots; step great-grandchildren Isaac, Jasmine, Ayden, and Skylar; and many other loving family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at McClure Cemetery in Chilhowie, with Pastor Dennis Eller and Pastor Joe Powers officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Travel, failing to follow guidelines blamed for COVID rise in NE Tenn., SW Va.
-
Authorities seeking two individuals charged in connection with human remains found in burned home near Bristol
-
Officials fear for separate Marion protests' safety
-
Walton, Jeffrey
-
Bristol nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.