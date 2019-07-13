RURAL RETREAT, Va. Nancy Carol Hayden, age 77, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Tommy Hayden and Myrtle Kestner Hayden and was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Carl "Mousey" Hayden, Lillian Roberts, Kelly Hayden, Luther Hayden, Irby Hayden, and Betty Keen. She was retired from Royal Moldings, enjoyed arts and crafts and was an avid lover of pets. Survivors include her sisters, Judy Stamper and husband, Hobert, of Lenoir, N.C., and Shirley Hall and husband, Ronnie, of Seymour, Tenn.; special friend, Barbara Anderson of Rural Retreat, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of SWVA, 600 West Ridge Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hayden family.