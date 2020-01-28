SALTVILLE, Va. God wrapped his arms around her and whispered, "time to come home my child". Nancy Elizabeth "Liz" Hayden, age 93, received her angel wings for her flight home to be with her Savior, Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl "Mousie" Hayden; parents, Sam and Alice Blevins; sisters, Katherine Blevins, Daphine Brooks and Geneva Harris; and son-in-law, Terry Gilbert. Liz is survived by her sister, Carolyn Barr; daughters, Lisa G. Olinger (Ronnie) of Saltville, Va., and Linda Farris (Jervis) of Greensboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Stephanie Farris of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jeff Farris (Gena); great-granddaughter, Hayden Farris of Raleigh, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. R.L. Frye officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. Special thanks to the caregivers, Angelina Delp, Emma Lee Call, Intrepid and New Century Hospice. Many thanks to Dr. Mark Handy for his home visits. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nancy Elizabeth Hayden family.
Hayden, Nancy Elizabeth
