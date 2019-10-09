James "Jim" Bennett Hayden, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at The Cambridge House. He was born October 10, 1932, in Washington County, Va. Jim was U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Veteran and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He retired from Eastman Chemical Co. and attended Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 145. He was preceded in death by his father, Trigg Hayden; mother, Vesta Ruth Hayden; and brother, Pete Hayden. Survivors include his wife, Lois J. Reynolds Hayden; son, U.S. Marines SSgt, Jason Steven Hayden and wife, Deborah; daughter, Teresa Jean Stringer and husband, Martin; grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Hayden, Austin Steven Hayden, U.S. Air Force, Samantha Victoria Stringer, Nathaniel Bennett Stringer; brothers, Bill Hayden and wife, Donna, David Hayden; and several cousins. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clarence Dishman officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9050 Executive Park Dr Suite A106, Knoxville, TN 37923. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

