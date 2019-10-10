James Bennett "Jim" Hayden, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at The Cambridge House. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clarence Dishman officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

