ABINGDON, Va. In Loving Memory of our father, Haines Thomas Hayden, age 89 years, departed this life for Heaven on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his home. He will be sorely missed. Haines was born on October 15, 1930, to Milton Edward and Norah Booher Hayden. He was a truck driver, a store owner, a beef and dairy farmer, and owned and operated a concrete business in his lifetime. He was never afraid of hard work. His hobbies included listening and dancing to bluegrass music, horseback riding, playing the harmonica, guitar, and banjo, and raising game roosters, of which he was well known. Haines was preceded in death by his wife and sweetheart of sixty years, Dorothy Ernestine Hall Hayden; his beloved parents; his four sisters; and five brothers. He is survived by his children, Nancy Howard, Alan Hayden, Karen Hayden, Susan Hayden Hughett and husband, Victor, Andrew Hayden and wife, Crystal, and Sandi Rasnake. He is also survived by many grandchildren and their children, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones; including very special caregivers who loved him and his songs and stories of the past dearly. Haines has left behind a great friend and running buddy, Tony Dickenson, who was like a son to him. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Darrell Harmon officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends.