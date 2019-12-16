Hayden, Dennis Eugene

GLADE SPRING, Va. Dennis Eugene Hayden, age 72, went to be with the Lord, Sunday December 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Hayden and son, Alvin Hayden. Dennis is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandra Hayden; his mother, Agnes Hayden; sons, Mark Hayden and Dennis (Hedi) Rollard; daughters, Judy (Jeff) Roberts and Regina Farmer; sister, Helen (Ed) Hunter; brother, William (Linda) Hayden; 10 grandchildren, one step-grandchild; one great-grandchild; special daughter-in-law and sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Marion Church Of God for their donation and support. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville with the Rev. Tom Wilson, the Rev. Darrell Martin and the Rev. Adam Wolf officiating. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Baptist Cemetery in Glade Spring. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Dennis Hayden.