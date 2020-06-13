Hayden, Agnes Irene Forrester

GLADE SPRING, Va. Agnes Irene Forrester Hayden, age 91, went to be with her Lord, on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was a member of the Marion Church of God. She was the daughter of the late Harden and Ruth Forrester of Saltville, Va. She was preceded her in death was her husband, Leslie E. Hayden; son, Dennis E. Hayden; and grandson, Alvin E. "Eddie" Hayden. Mrs. Hayden is survived by son, William A. Hayden (Linda) of Winchester, Va.; daughter, Helen C. Hayden-Hunter (Edward) of Berlin, Md.; eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Lucille DeFriece of Fredrick, Md., Margaret Shaffer of Rockville, Md., Patsy Marshall of Harrisonburg, Va., and Carl Forrester of Hillsville, Va., and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Baptist Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville. We do ask everyone to practice the Covid 19 guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at, drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Agnes Irene Hayden family.

