Charles Wayne Hawkins Sr., age 82, of Bristol, Va., went to be with his Savior on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home in the presence of his family. Despite lingering illness, he never lost his sweet smile and well known sense of humor. Charlie was born on February 20, 1937, in Norton, Va., a son of the late Wesley and Edith Fleenor Hawkins. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob and Harold Hawkins; sisters, Kay Hawkins and Dorothy Mullins; and grandson, Keith Fleenor. Charlie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved by all who knew him. He was always a hard worker and wonderful provider for his family. Charlie was a native of Wise County and lived most of his life in Bristol, Va. During his career, he was the owner and operator of Carpet Magic Cleaning Service for 16 years and was a buyer for Valleydale for 25 years. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bernice Duncan Hawkins; son, Chuck Hawkins; daughter, Sheri Fleenor and husband, Tim; granddaughter, Sarah Fleenor; great-grandchildren, Orion Fleenor (whom he raised), Sadie and Tobias Goodson, and Nolee and Nevaeh Wheeler; brother, Danny Hawkins and wife, Sharon; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and very best pal and protector, Buddy. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his beloved Victory Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Austin Cook and Pastor Walter Amos officiating. The committal and interment service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Family and friends are asked to meet at Victory Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. to follow in procession. Pallbearers will be Chuck Hawkins, Tim Fleenor, Tom Mullins, Carroll Mullins, Rob Hawkins and David Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers are Ron Meade, Larry Bennett and Tim Brewer Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Hawkins and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

