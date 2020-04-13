Mary Louise Robinson Hawkins, 84, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born on April 14, 1935, in Russell County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Mary Cox Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Hawkins. She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church and Abingdon #182 Eastern Star. She loved her family, vacation trips, and her work. Her life was one of service to others. Early on she worked for Dr. Giles Gilmer and then Lebanon General Hospital. After that she was the Virginia License Agent in Russell County for 11 years before becoming manager of the Lebanon DMV office for 33 years and retiring at the age of 81. Survivors include her son, Jerry Hawkins and wife, Kathy; grandsons, Joseph Hawkins and wife, Mary Catherine and Jay Hawkins and wife, Lori; great-grandchildren, J.W. Hawkins and Kayla Wilkins; and several special nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private family service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with Pastor Dr. Don Zampogna officiating. If you would like to do something in memory of Mrs. Hawkins, please send a contribution to Green Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 695 Green Valley Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
