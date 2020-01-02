Jewel Edna Hawkins, 82, of Bristol, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Mrs. Hawkins was born on July 19, 1937, in Bristol, Virginia and is the daughter of the late George Hobart Eades and Mary Elizabeth York Eades. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eugene Hawkins; her daughter, Deborah Faye Harvey; and her twelve brothers and sisters. She and her family spent most of their lives in Bristol, Tennessee where they enjoyed spending time outside and hosting family gatherings. She is survived by her son, Terry Hawkins and daughter, Tammy Reed and husband, Barry Reed; son-in-law, Steve Harvey; four grandchildren, Brooke Duff, Haley Stewart, Hunter Stewart and Hayden Reed; one great-grandchild, Tyler Duff; and two nieces, Laura Duran and Brenda Ziorinskas. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Vinny Joy and Minister Mike Rife officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Private interment will be held at Susong Cemetery. The family would like to say a special thanks to SunCrest and MSA Hospice for all their loving care, support, and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at 508 Princeton Rd #102, Johnson City, TN 37601. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
