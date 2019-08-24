LEBANON, Va. Jason Matthew Hawkins, 38, passed away at his home. A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Skeens Cemetery on Copper Ridge in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. On line condolences may be sent to the Hawkins family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

