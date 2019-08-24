LEBANON, Va. Jason Matthew Hawkins, 38, passed away at his home. A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Skeens Cemetery on Copper Ridge in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. On line condolences may be sent to the Hawkins family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443