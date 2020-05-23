SUGAR GROVE, Va. Rebecca Sue "Becky" Cox Havens, age 61, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. Becky loved her family. She was a loving wife to Gary for 43 years, a caring mother, grammy/mimi, sister and friend. Becky spent several years at Marion Senior High School making sure the children were fed each day. She loved to be outdoors feeding the birds or working in her flowers. Becky kept her family going, Gary in line, and her home special. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nannie Lou Cox. Becky is survived by her husband, Gary Havens of Sugar Grove, Va.; daughter, Amy Cox and significant other, Jeremy Martin; son, Jason Havens and significant other, Brandi Dillman, all of Marion, Va.; sisters, Debbie Cox of Sugar Grove, Va., and Beth Jarrett and husband, Kevin of Angier, N.C.; five grandchildren, Walker Cox, Mattie Cox, Evangeline Havens, Atlana Williams, and Marina Williams; several nieces and nephews. At Becky's request, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Smyth County Local, P.O. Box 246, Abingdon, VA 24212. To share memories of Rebecca Sue "Becky" Cox Havens, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Becky's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
