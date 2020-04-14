Harvey, Anne Sullivan

Anne Harvey, age 82, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Anne was born on September 10, 1937, in Abingdon, Va., to Claude M. and Lillian Wright Sullivan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles Thomas Harvey, and brother, Claude Samuel Sullivan. She is survived by her children, Eric S. Harvey and his wife, Kristin, of Clayton, N.C.; Amy K. Holtzman and her husband, Christopher, of Leesburg, Va.; her grandchildren, Sarah Harvey, LaMott and Bradley Cowan, Matthew and Caroline Holtzman; sister, Nancy S. Ray and husband, John, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and brother-in-law, Ray Harvey of Hoschton, Ga. Anne graduated from William King High School in 1955 as class valedictorian and received her BS and RN degrees from the Medical College of Virginia in 1959. She had a successful career as an RN in several Veteran Administration hospitals in Tenn., N.C., and Va., before starting a family. Anne served faithfully in her husband's ophthalmology office as a nurse and volunteered at the Free Clinic of Danville. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Anne was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister and cherished her time with family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park in Abingdon, Va., and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to God's Storehouse of Danville, Va. or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Harvey family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Rural King seeks tax rebates from county
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Travel nurse from Sullivan County on front lines at NYC hospital
-
Washington County, Va. Administrator declares state of emergency due to storm damage and flooding
-
New report details Virginia COVID-19 cases
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389