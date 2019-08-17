Georgia Faye Hart, age 88, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Thursday morning, August 15, 2019, in an Abingdon, Virginia hospital. Born on July 15, 1931, in the Combs Ridge section of Council, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Dale and Maude B. Smith Combs. She moved to Cincinnati, Ohio prior to returning to Honaker, Virginia, and marrying Carl Henry Hart in 1951. She spent most of her early life being a mother to her six children. After raising her family, she went to work for her son David at DAVID'S GROCERY AND DELI, where for twenty years, she made many friends with both the customers and employees. Georgia enjoyed attending senior citizen meetings and traveling with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Henry Hart; sons, Larry Hart and David Hart; sisters, Opal Cole and Nancy Laurent; and brothers, Roy Combs and Earl Combs. In her generation, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and C.H. Wallace, Paula and Harvey Hart, and Terri and Tim Ray; her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lisha Hart; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; her special caregiver, Mary Holly, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Vonley Pruitt and the Rev. Stephen Musick officiating. Interment will follow at the Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brad Hart, Derek Hart, Ryan Hart, Channing Hart, Zach Hart, and Ethan Ray. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
