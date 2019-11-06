Rachel Harrison, age 80, lifelong resident of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charles Brooks. The burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 in East TN Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

