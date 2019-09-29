LEBANON, Va. Rachel Puckett Harrison, age 92, of the Stone Bruise community, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter. A funeral service for Rachel Puckett Harrison will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service chapel with the Rev. Jackie Fields and the Rev. Eugene Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Ketron Memorial Gardens. Serving the family as pallbearers will be Zack Kiser, James Puckett, John Puckett, Luke Rasnake, J.D. Rasnake, Ronnie Sexton, David McConnell and David Harmon. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Harrison family.

