Opal Edwards Harrison, age 91, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was a member of Jackson Memorial Church for over 40 years and retired from Bristol Memorial Hospital. Opal was preceded in death by her father, Basil Edwards; and her mother, Ellen Barton Edwards Harrison and husband, Earl. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Malloy Harrison; and a brother, Ray Edwards. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Price and husband, Marvin; son, Dean Harrison and wife, Debra; two brothers, Harold Edwards and wife, Dottie, and Vayard Harrison and wife, Linda; four grandchildren, Dianna Leonard and husband, Ernie, Heather Buchanan and husband, Nathan, Melissa Harrington and husband, Brian, and Hunter Harrison and wife, Traci; five great-grandchildren, Brandi Leonard, Jessica Ford, Tanner Harrington, Mark Leonard, and Piper Harrison; and two great-great grandchildren, Kyliee and Aleigh Brown. A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Gary Harless and the Rev. Steve McCoy officiating. A committal service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Nathan Buchanan, Jerry Edwards, Brian Harrington, Tanner Harrington, Hunter Harrison, and Ernie Leonard will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of NHC HealthCare Bristol. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Opal Edwards Harrison is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).