Mark Anthony Harrison, age 69, of Bandy, Va., passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Va. Mark was born on July 6, 1950, in Richlands, Va. to the late Grat and Corrine Lowe Harrison. He was a 1970 graduate of Richlands High School and had retired from S&S where he worked on motors in the electrical department. Mr. Harrison drove a red truck on Saturday inviting people to church and picking them on Sunday to take them to church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Donald Harrison; his father and mother-in-law, Doyle and Iris Hodges; brothers-in-law, Mark Hodges and Jeff Hodges; nephew, Kevin Altizer; and son-in-law, Jonathan Brown. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 49 years, Olena Marie Hodges Harrison; daughters, Marquietta Hicks and husband, Johnny of Amonate, Va., Alicia McReynolds and husband, Barry of Bristol, Va., Phyllis Garrett and husband, Chris of Lebanon, Va.; sisters, Glenna Brown and husband, Jeff of Richlands, Va., Amy Chapman and husband, Terry of Lebanon, Va., Julie Smith of Thailand; brothers, Scott Mitchell and wife, Marbelis of Roanoke, Va., Harvey Mitchell of Abingdon, Va.; stepmother, Dana; two brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law; grandchildren, Jayme Looney and husband, Scotty, Jonathan "J.B." Brown, Rose Harris, Ciana Hicks, Hannah Hicks, William Garrett, Lilly Garrett, Alicia Arnold, Dakota McReynolds, Samantha McReynolds, Ben Garrett, Olivia Garrett, Sophia Garrett, and Sunny Garrett. Six great- grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a host of additional friends also survive. Funeral services for Mark Anthony Harrison will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. with the Reverend Lloyd Day officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be J.B. Brown, Scotty Looney, Barry McReynolds, Shane Hodges, Larry Looney, Ethan Hodges, and David Altizer. Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Harrison and Nick Harrison. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 9, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.

Service information

Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
Mar 10
Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
2:00PM
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
