Harrison, Lucy "Jean" Regina

BRISTOL, Va. Lucy "Jean" Regina Harrison, 82, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in Dante, Virginia, daughter of the late Edward and Mattie Ellen Burnette Couch. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Rose; second husband, Johnny Harrison; one daughter, Mitzi Rose; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Deneene R. Leonard of Bristol, Virginia; one granddaughter, Danielle "Brandy" Leonard; one grandson, Ricky Leonard; three great-grandchildren, Helen Leonard, Cooper Leonard, and Brooklyn Hall-Leonard; two sisters, Delorise "Tuffy" Couch Coleman of Gray, Tennessee and Patricia Ketron of Kingsport, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Joyce Fields and husband, Bill; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will plan for a Celebration of Life Service at a later date in the future when conditions make travel safer for family, friends, and loved ones. Online condolences may be sent to the Harrison family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneral home.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.