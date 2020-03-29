Rosie Eleanor Harris Testerman ATKINS, Va. Rosie Eleanor Harris Testerman, age 82, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home with her family by her side, after a lengthy illness. Rosie was born in Rich Valley, to the late Joe and Catherine Farmer Harris. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Roy Harris, Joe Harris, Mary Ann Gillespie, and Ruth Sult, and infant brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Norma Carr; son, Bruce Testerman and wife, Cathy; four grandchildren, Tommy Carr, Brandon Carr, David Testerman, and Bradley Testerman and wife, Amberlynn; seven great-grandchildren and one step grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Lamie and Elizabeth Horne; two brothers, Jeff Harris and Ed Harris; several nieces, nephews; special pet companion, Pooh; and special friends, Pastor Mike Sage, Bob & Betty Campbell, Harold Gilbert, and Melissa Russell. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Ridgedale UMC Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Private visitation will be held for the family at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Testerman family.
