Harris, Minnie Lavonda "Bonnie"

MEADOWVIEW, Va. Minnie "Bonnie" Harris, age 83, passed away at the home of her special niece, Viola Osborne, on Wednesday May 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donnie Harris; parents, Dan and Mandy Price; and several brothers and sisters. Bonnie is survived by her son, Bobby Harris and wife, Becky, of Meadowview; daughter, Jo Ann Russell and Mike Austin of Hudson, N.C.; brother, Ernie Price of Saltville; grandchildren, Kayla Pippin, Heather Russell, Luke Pratt and Crystal Pratt; great-grandchildren, Harley Pippin, Kyleigh Phillips, Hunter Jones, Jordan Pratt and Kinley Pratt; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Baptist Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va., with Pastor Tracy Puckett officiating. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Minnie "Bonnie" Harris family.
Service information
12:00PM
Forest Hill Rd
Glade Spring, VA 24340
