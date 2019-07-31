ABINGDON, Va. Linda McReynolds Harris, age 73, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Bristol, Va., but had lived in Abingdon for the last 47 years. Linda had worked as a Customer Service Representative at Camac/Universal Fibers. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Bristol. Linda loved spending time on the Harley with Dayton, as they often rode with friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Garnett and Dorothy McReynolds; and her first husband, Charles Frederick Fleenor. Linda is survived by her husband, Dayton Harris; son, Christopher Fleenor and wife, Tammy, of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Holly, Blaine, and Anna Brooke Fleenor; brother, J.B. McReynolds and wife, Dyan, of Bristol, Va.; stepdaughters, Bethany Lynn Harris and Angela Dawn Smith and husband, Vic, all of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and her spoiled rotten dog, Sammy. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church, 11123 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24202. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Austin Cook officating. A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Victory Children's Center, 11123 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24202, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org., or to a charity of one's choice. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Linda M. Harris is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210. (276) 623-2700.