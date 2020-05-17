Harris, Fred Allen

SALTVILLE, Va. Fred Allen Harris, age 77, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Fred was a previous assistant pastor at a couple of local churches. He was a retired heavy equipment operator, and had a passion for automobiles. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Harris; his parents, Dave and Mable Harris; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his two daughters, Denise Pekar and husband, Nick, of Glade Spring, Va., and Crystal Barton and husband, Scottie, of Saltville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Jordan Harris, Madison Roland (Justin Walsh), Aaron Barton, Olivia Barton, Steven Pekar, Nicole Pekar, and Sharon Pekar; one great-grandchild, Knox Walsh; and special nieces and nephews. Funeral and graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Fred Allen Harris family.

To plant a tree in memory of Fred Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries