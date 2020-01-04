Edward Michael "Mike" Harris, age 72, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home. He retired after 50 years at Kingsport Armature and Electric Company. Mike was a lifelong member of the McCabe Lodge #56 of the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Clinton Harris and Edith Marsh Harris. Mike is survived by his wife of 48 years, Frances Kay Harris; daughter, Heather Renee Howard; son, Major Edward Clinton Harris II, United States Army, and wife, Amber, all of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Carl Lindstrom and wife, Glenda, of Dublin, Va.; three grandchildren, Kylie Howard, Edward Clinton Harris III, and Emily Harris. Private graveside services were conducted from Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Edward Michael "Mike" Harris is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).